Naples Botanical Garden uses prescribed fire to cut wildfire fuel

Naples Botanical Garden is conducting a prescribed fire on approximately 2 acres in the facility's preserve, beginning late Tuesday morning and lasting several hours.

Fire-certified garden staff will monitor the area into the evening and the following days to ensure no hot spots go undetected.

Carefully controlled fires like this are an important public safety tool because they reduce organic matter, such as pine needles and fallen leaves, that can fuel wildfires.

Moreover, fire is critical for the health of Florida ecosystems. It encourages the growth of new plants and promotes seed sprouting, among other benefits.

The garden began reintroducing fire to its natural areas in 2023, collaborating with a certified burn manager, his staff, and land managers from neighboring conservation organizations.

Safety precautions include the creation of firebreaks to contain the blaze to its designated area and the removal of low-growing branches and vines to keep the fire from climbing into the canopy.

The garden is closed on Tuesdays during August and September. Smoke impacts to surrounding communities are expected to be minimal due to today’s wind direction.

