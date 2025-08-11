Lee County Public Safety seeks public input for the Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Lee County is seeking public feedback as it updates its Community Wildfire Protection Plan , a guiding document that helps the community understand and reduce wildfire risk.

The Lee County CWPP is being developed by Lee County Public Safety in partnership with SWCA Environmental Consultants.

As part of the planning process, Lee County is collecting data, conducting stakeholder interviews and encouraging residents to participate in a brief public survey. The survey focuses on resident awareness, preparedness and concerns related to wildfire in unincorporated Lee County.

Take the Lee County Public Survey here. To learn more and follow project updates throughout the planning process, please visit the Lee County CWPP HubSite.

Public input will help shape the plan’s recommendations for wildfire response, mitigation and community education. Survey participation is encouraged by homeowners, renters, land managers, fire professionals and all those who live, work, or own property in Lee County.

The county's plan will include the increased risk of wildfire associated with trees downed by Hurricane Ian in 2022. The updated plan will provide access to federal mitigation funding under the Healthy Forests Restoration Act and addresses objectives identified in the ResilientLee Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Background: In 2024, the Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded a planning grant funded through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery to Lee County Public Safety for the plan.

