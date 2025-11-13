Allegiant Air now at Southwest Florida International Airport

Allegiant Air began service Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, with an inaugural flight from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Allegiant will add nonstop flights between Fort Myers and Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) and Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) on Friday, Nov. 21. All three nonstop flights are new markets for RSW and will operate twice weekly.

“We want to extend Allegiant Air a warm welcome from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW),” said Steven C. Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “Allegiant will begin service into RSW for the first time today from Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) and then, on Nov. 21, they will inaugurate service to Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) and Des Moines, Iowa (DSM). These are new markets for Southwest Florida and we look forward to visitors and our community having more nonstop options when they travel.”

