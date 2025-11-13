RSW to offer reserved, remote parking during Thanksgiving week

Southwest Florida International Airport will offer reserved parking, named RSWRemote, during Thanksgiving week. Travelers can reserve a parking spot in a remote parking lot on the north side of the airport.

Cars will be accepted into the lot from Nov. 24 at 3 a.m. through Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Cars can exit the lot from Nov. 28 through the last flight arrival on Nov. 30.

Barbara-Anne Urrutia with RSW says this parking option is a response to the high volume of travel the airport experiences during Thanksgiving week.

"For Thanksgiving, we have actually maxed out the parking areas at the airport in past years," Urrutia said. "That's why we started RSWRemote, to kind of help with that, add some additional spots to the normal airport lots and give the opportunity for someone to make a reservation."

The RSWRemote parking lot is located at 11861 Regional Lane, Fort Myers. Reserving a spot costs $60. To make a reservation, visit https://www.flylcpa.com/parking/rswremote-parking/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.