© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RSW to offer reserved, remote parking during Thanksgiving week

WGCU | By Emma Rodriguez
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:12 AM EST
The newly established RSWRemote parking lot is off Chamberlin Parkway, on the north side of the airport property.
File
/
WGCU
Southwest Florida International Airport will offer reserved parking, named RSWRemote, during Thanksgiving week. Travelers can reserve a parking spot in a remote parking lot on the north side of the airport. Cars will be accepted into the lot from Nov. 24 at 3 am through Nov. 26 at 7 pm. Cars can exit the lot from Nov. 28 through the last flight arrival on Nov. 30.

Southwest Florida International Airport will offer reserved parking, named RSWRemote, during Thanksgiving week. Travelers can reserve a parking spot in a remote parking lot on the north side of the airport.

Cars will be accepted into the lot from Nov. 24 at 3 a.m. through Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Cars can exit the lot from Nov. 28 through the last flight arrival on Nov. 30.

Barbara-Anne Urrutia with RSW says this parking option is a response to the high volume of travel the airport experiences during Thanksgiving week.

"For Thanksgiving, we have actually maxed out the parking areas at the airport in past years," Urrutia said. "That's why we started RSWRemote, to kind of help with that, add some additional spots to the normal airport lots and give the opportunity for someone to make a reservation."

The RSWRemote parking lot is located at 11861 Regional Lane, Fort Myers. Reserving a spot costs $60. To make a reservation, visit https://www.flylcpa.com/parking/rswremote-parking/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsRSWSouthwest Florida International AirportTravelCommercial Air Travel
Emma Rodriguez
See stories by Emma Rodriguez
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU