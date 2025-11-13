Teachers and social media: A First Amendment fight

This past October, three Lee County teachers were suspended without pay or benefits after making comments on social media regarding the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. One of those teachers, Brooke Wold, filed a federal lawsuit against Lee County Superintendent Denise Carlin, claiming her punishment was a violation of her first and fourteenth amendment rights.

A fourth teacher, Morgan Wright, filed another federal lawsuit after he was suspended for 10 days and forced to move to another school following similar comments. We sat with Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, to learn if teachers should be held accountable for what they post on their social media.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.