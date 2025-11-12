Bank receiving Thanksgiving food items at several branches

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is partnering with Community Cooperative to provide nonperishable Thanksgiving food items for their Full Plates Project through Nov. 21.

Community Cooperative is requesting assistance collecting canned vegetables (corn, mixed veggies, greens beans, etc.), cream of mushroom soup, instant potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy packets, chicken broth, canned pumpkin, Jiffy cornbread mix, sweet potatoes and cake mixes.

Items may be donated at the following Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches during regular business hours:

Winkler Branch, 7040 Winkler Road, Fort Myers

College Branch, 7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers

Bridge Branch, 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers

Downtown Branch, 1533 Hendry St., Fort Myers

Gateway Branch, 11691 Gateway Blvd., Fort Myers

McGregor Branch, 15975 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers

For questions or more information, email Laura Marsh at lmarsh@sancapbank.com.

