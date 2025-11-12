Responsible Dog Owner Day is Saturday

The Dog Obedience Club of Lee County will hold a Responsible Dog Owner Day this Saturday, November 15. Come and bring your pup, for demonstrations of dog sports, title testing, and plenty of vendors with dog-related products and services. The event is 9 AM to 2 PM at 6351 Bayshore Rd., #2, North Fort Myers, 33917.

