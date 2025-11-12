© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Responsible Dog Owner Day is Saturday

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:14 PM EST

The Dog Obedience Club of Lee County will hold a Responsible Dog Owner Day this Saturday, November 15. Come and bring your pup, for demonstrations of dog sports, title testing, and plenty of vendors with dog-related products and services. The event is 9 AM to 2 PM at 6351 Bayshore Rd., #2, North Fort Myers, 33917.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsSarasota Memorial Hospital
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU