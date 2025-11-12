Able Trust awards $20,000 to Lee schools for disabled students' futures

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools has been awarded a $20,000 grant from The Able Trust to expand opportunities for students with disabilities through the Futures in Focus program. This statewide initiative helps students in grades 8–12 explore career paths and postsecondary education options, empowering them to plan for successful futures after high school.

With support of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations, the foundation will use the funding to coordinate campus and employer visits, career-readiness workshops, and strengthen connections with the Florida Department of Education Vocational Rehabilitation. These activities are designed to provide students with hands-on experiences and real-world insight into career and college opportunities.

The Able Trust’s Futures in Focus initiative is part of a broader investment across Florida to increase career readiness and access for students with disabilities. By partnering with local education foundations like The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, The Able Trust ensures students receive personalized support and exposure to meaningful opportunities.

About The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools