Jim Atterholt to retire from Fort Myers Beach Town Council

Atterholt

Jim Atterholt is retiring after swerving six years on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council, effective at the end of the year.

First elected in March 2019, Atterholt's tenure included navigating the Town through the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple major storm events, including Hurricane Ian.

Following Ian, Atterholt served as Vice Mayor and worked closely with fellow council members, Town leadership, and staff to support recovery efforts and help residents address the significant challenges facing the island.

Atterholt's retirement was announced in a release from the town.

While on Council, Atterholt was involved in efforts to restore essential services and infrastructure critical to daily life on Fort Myers Beach. These efforts included supporting the reopening of key community services, coordinating with partner agencies, and helping to stabilize municipal operations during a period of unprecedented recovery and rebuilding.

He also played a role in supporting the establishment of a new Town governance and leadership structure to guide the organization through post-storm recovery and into the next phase of redevelopment.

In announcing his retirement, Atterholt cited family milestones, including the recent birth of his first grandchild, as well as a desire to spend more time with family, while remaining committed to service and civic engagement in the future.

Town Manager Will McKannay issued the following statement:

“We thank Jim Atterholt for his service on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council and for his contributions during a period that presented significant challenges for the Town. His time on the council reflected a commitment to public service, and we wish him well as he begins his next chapter.”

Mayor Dan Allers also recognized Atterholt’s service:

“I have had the privilege of working alongside Jim Atterholt for more than five years during some of the most challenging moments in Fort Myers Beach’s history, including a global pandemic and multiple major storms. Throughout it all, Jim’s leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to putting residents first never wavered. His service to this community has been exceptional, and while he will be deeply missed on the Town Council, I am grateful to call him both a colleague and a friend. On behalf of the Town of Fort Myers Beach, I thank Jim for his dedicated service and wish him and his family continued success in the next chapter.”

The Town of Fort Myers Beach extends its appreciation to Jim Atterholt for his years of service and leadership during a pivotal period in the community’s history and wishes him continued success in the years ahead.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.