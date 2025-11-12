Sarasota Memorial Hospital celebrates 100 years of providing care; growing with community

Sarasota Memorial Hospital started life a hundred years ago as a 32-bed building with an ancillary tent for tuberculosis patients. Today, the health system includes three full-service hospitals, including a brand new one in North Port, a cancer institute, a rehab hospital, fresstanding ERs, and much more. It employs more than 11,000 people and 2500 physicians, and oversees 2 million patient visits each year. We spoke with President and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System David Verinder about the challenges and the victories in the last century.

