Public hearing scheduled Nov. 20 for four-lane widening of Old 41

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public hearing for the Old 41 Project Development and Environment Study from U.S. 41 to Bonita Beach Road in Lee and Collier Counties on November 20.

The study will evaluate the widening of Old US 41, also called CR 88, up to four lanes from U.S. 41 in Collier County to Bonita Beach Road in Lee County to address existing congestion and projected travel demand due to area-wide growth.

The roadway project has been divided into two segments and is approximately 2.73 miles in length. Segment 1 (1.55 miles in length) extends from US 41 to the Lee County Line in the northwestern corner of unincorporated Collier County. Segment 2 (1.18 miles in length) extends from the Collier County Line to Bonita Beach Road within the City of Bonita Springs in southern Lee County.

This hearing is being conducted to present the preferred alternative and all analysis to date, as well as to give interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the location, conceptual design, and social, economic, and environmental effects of the proposed improvements. You can participate live online or in-person. The information presented during either format will be the same and all attendees will have opportunity to comment.

There are two options to attend the November 20 public hearing:

Live Online Option

Register in advance: bit.ly/Old41PDEHearing

5:45 p.m. How to submit comments

How to submit comments 6 p.m. Formal presentation and comment. Please review the materials on project webpage before attending: www.swflroads.com/project/435110-1 or www.swflroads.com/project/435347-1.

Formal presentation and comment. www.swflroads.com/project/435110-1 or www.swflroads.com/project/435347-1. Materials will be posted by November 6.

In-Person Option

Bonita Springs Recreation Center

26740 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Anytime between 5 – 6 p.m. Open house 6 p.m. Formal presentation and comment

If you are unable to attend the hearing, comments can also be provided through the project webpage www.swflroads.com/project/435110-1 or www.swflroads.com/project/435347-1, or by email Steven.Andrews@dot.state.fl.us or by mail to FDOT District One, Attn: Steven Andrews, Project Manager, MS 1-40, 801 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, Fl. 33830.

While comments about the project are accepted at any time, they must be received or postmarked by December 1, to be included in the formal hearing record. All comments are weighed equally. Questions can be answered by calling Steven Andrews at (863) 519-2270.

A summary of the hearing will be available on the webpage approximately 30 days following the close of the comment period.

Project documents will be available for public viewing from October 31 to December 1, at Bonita Springs Public Library, 10560 Reynolds St. Bonita Springs, FL 34135 and at FDOT Southwest Area Office, 10041 Daniels Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33913. All documents will also be available on the project webpage.

FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI Coordinator, at (863) 519-2287, or email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public hearing.

