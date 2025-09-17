August traffic at Southwest Florida International Airport highest in facility's 43 years

Nearly 648,000 passengers passed through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers in August 2025, the best traffic numbers in the airport’s 43-year history.

This was an increase of 5 percent compared to August 2024. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 0.3 percent.

The traffic leader in August was Delta with 152,803 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (107,919), American (97,808), United (95,540) and JetBlue (70,952).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 6,013 aircraft operations, an increase of 11 percent compared to August 2024.

Page Field saw 12,323 operations, which was a 5 percent decrease compared to August 2024.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 11 million passengers in 2024 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.