Reunite program helps vulnerable individuals

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and local resources are available to support caregivers and family members.

One key initiative is the Reunite program, a collaboration between United Way and law enforcement agencies in Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties. Its main goal is to reduce search times when a vulnerable individual is reported missing.

The program is designed to assist in cases involving individuals who may have conditions like dementia, Alzheimer's, or autism. Scent kits, which can be stored in a temperature-controlled location at a participant's home, are essential tools for locating missing persons. These kits are effective for up to 10 years.

Jen Carolluzzi, Community Program Manager, emphasized the importance of rapid action when an individual goes missing. “Even seconds sometimes can be the difference between life and death, especially if you get an individual who's going to be drawn to water or end up in traffic with no awareness of danger,” she said.

The program also provides access to law enforcement resources, including aviation units, drones, and certified bloodhounds for search and rescue operations. While the program is free for residents of Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties, individuals from outside these areas may be eligible for a scent kit for a fee, and will not be included in local emergency databases. For more information, visit the program’s website.

