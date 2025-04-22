Connie Ramos-Williams returns to retirement, and family, after serving as Calusa Waterkeeper's executive director

Connie Ramos-Williams / WGCU Connie Ramos-Williams

Connie Ramos-Williams came out of retirement last year to lead Calusa Waterkeeper, a nonprofit that works to improve water quality throughout the Caloosahatchee River, Lake Okeechobee, and 1,000 square miles of related waterways.

“Connie joined Calusa Waterkeeper during a critical time and has led our organization through a truly transformative chapter,” Chuck Avery, president of the Calusa board of directors, wrote in a statement. “Under her leadership, we experienced record growth in nearly every area—impact, revenue, programs, partnerships, and community engagement. She also opened vital lines of communication with city and state officials, including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, deepening our advocacy and collaboration efforts.”

Ramos-Williams decided to step down from her executive director position to spend more time with her growing family and return to what she was doing before she felt the need to help Calusa Waterkeeper – being retired.

“Serving as executive director of Calusa Waterkeeper has been an incredible honor,” Ramos-Williams said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished together—from record fundraising to new programs that educate and engage our community. This organization is in a strong position for continued success, and I’m confident that the next chapter will bring even more progress for our waters and the people who depend on them.”

Avery, president of Calusa’s board of directors, said the group’s leadership is sad to see Ramos-Williams step back from day-to-day leadership.

At the same time, he said the board is grateful that she helped the group grow in nearly every area, such as donations and community involvement, and leaves Calusa in a far stronger position than when she arrived.

Ramos-Williams will continue consulting for the Waterkeepers as they hire the next generation of management.

She “has made the heartfelt decision to step down from her role … to spend more time with her growing family,” Avery wrote. “While we are certainly sad to see her step back from day-to-day leadership, we are incredibly grateful that she will continue to support the organization as a consultant during this transition period.”

Calusa Waterkeeper is dedicated to the protection of the Caloosahatchee River and its estuary, Lake Okeechobee, Nicodemus Slough, Charlotte Harbor, Estero Bay, the near-shore waters of Lee County, and their watersheds so people can learn about water resources and enjoy them for recreation as well.

Calusa Waterkeeper began in 1995 as the Caloosahatchee River Citizens Association. The group was admitted to Waterkeeper Alliance in 2015 as an affiliate and became a member the next year under its current name.

