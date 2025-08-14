FGCU, Babcock Ranch celebrate $21.7M for Institute on Sustainability and Resiliency in Charlotte County

Florida Gulf Coast University 's 11th academic building will be a state-of-the-art, 125,000-square-foot facility that will house a new institute focused on sustainability and resiliency and it will be sited in Charlotte County.

FGCU and Babcock Ranch announced that the recently approved Florida state budget includes $21.7 million in phase one funding to support creating the institute, a premier learning, research and outreach facility in Charlotte County.

The announcement builds on the formal partnership signed in 2023 between FGCU and Babcock Ranch, which outlined a shared commitment to advancing education, research and sustainable development.

The funding will support the construction in Babcock Ranch’s MidTown. The academic center will offer an immersive experience for both students and researchers.

As a nationally recognized model for sustainable development and resilient design, Babcock Ranch is an ideal, real-world setting for the study of renewable energy, water management, mobility systems and sustainable building practices. In addition to the donation of land for the facilities, Kitson & Partners will donate $3 million towards related initiatives in partnership with FGCU.

FGCU officials said the university is finalizing design aspects of the academic services that will be located in the FGCU-Babcock facility, and final design for the project will dictate the construction timeline. Details will be announced at a later date.

Creating educational and research facilities has always been part of the broader vision for Babcock Ranch, the nation’s first solar-powered town.

“From our earliest plans, we envisioned a community where lifelong learning would be embedded into everyday life as evidenced by Babcock Schools,” said Syd Kitson, Chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners. “The arrival of a higher education institution like FGCU brings that vision full circle, offering world-class academic opportunities right here at Babcock Ranch and helping us fulfill our commitment to fostering a community built on knowledge, innovation and purpose.”

The facility will offer learners a full slate of educational opportunities from undergraduate and graduate courses to micro-credential opportunities. It will expand access to dual enrollment for local high school students, offer lifelong learning and cultural programs through FGCU Academy, and support workforce development.

The collaboration reinforces Babcock Ranch’s founding mission to be a place where education, environmental stewardship and innovation converge to serve both current and future generations.

Among FGCU’s schools and colleges tied to this endeavor are:

Water and environmental research through The Water School

Agri-tech advancement through the Lutgert College of Business

Advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) via Dendritic: A Human Centered AI and Data Sciences Institute

Support for aging populations through the Shady Rest Institute on Positive Aging

Expanded teacher training and student engagement through the College of Education and its work with Babcock Schools

“This investment underscores the strong partnership between FGCU and Babcock Ranch and our shared commitment to sustainability, education and meaningful community impact,” said FGCU President Aysegul Timur, Ph.D. “By expanding access to higher education in rural and fast-growing areas, we are helping to shape a stronger, more resilient Southwest Florida while addressing challenges that resonate far beyond our region.”

The new facility will also function as a global hub for collaboration by hosting events and conferences focused on sustainability and resilient community planning. It will also highlight the power of public-private partnerships, creating a platform for bold ideas that can be replicated and scaled beyond Southwest Florida.

“Donating the land to form this partnership with FGCU is one of the most meaningful investments we’ve made, not just in our community, but in the future of Southwest Florida,” said Kitson. “We’re proud to work alongside FGCU to create a hub for learning, innovation and discovery that will benefit our region for generations to come.”

Ongoing updates to the public and university community about this landmark project will be shared as it progresses.

