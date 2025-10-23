The ups and downs of Charlotte County’s economy

Business is booming in Charlotte County. The area recently unveiled that it will be the home of the next Buc-cee’s, a massive gas station and convenience store that has a rabid and loyal fan base.

The boost in business in part of a population growth for the county, which has seen an 11% increase in population over the past two years.

Kay Tracy, The Economic Director for Charlotte County, joins us to talk about the excitement over the future of the region and how Charlotte County is looking to keep up with the pace.

