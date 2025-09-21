Tropical Storm Gabrielle now a hurricane, turns northward

MIAMI — Gabrielle becomes a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center said three NOAA aircraft (two P3's and one G-IV) were conducting research missions into Gabrielle this afternoon.

The data they have provided has been valuable, showing the storm has become better aligned in the low to mid-levels compared to this morning, though the eyewall structure has been coming and going due to occasional dry air mixing out near the cyclone's core.

Recon fixes this afternoon show that the hurricane is beginning to turn more north-northwest.

The track reasoning in the short-term remains the same as this morning, with Gabrielle rounding the western edge of the subtropical ridge, which should allow the hurricane to turn northward and then northeastward over the next couple of days.

