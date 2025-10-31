Donald is voted top service dog

Terry Galgano of Fort Myers is legally blind and an Army veteran. She travels all over the country for her job with the Blinded Veterans Association. She has no trouble navigating airports, Ubers, and ripped-up sidewalks, though, thanks to her service dog, Donald. This summer, Galgano entered Donald into the American Humane Society’s Hero Dog awards, a nationwide competition. Donald, a beautiful, brilliant, intuitive golden labrador won his category of Service Dog!

He’ll walk the red carpet at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala in Palm Beach this winter. Congratulations to Donald and to Terry!

