Welcome to Florida’s Harlem

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:20 AM EDT

Most people are aware of the culture and style that make Harlem stand out in New York City. But in the Sunshine State, the small community of Harlem goes mostly unnoticed. Tucked away just south of Clewiston in Hendry County, Harlem is on the verge of a major milestone as residents get ready to celebrate their neighborhood's centennial. Despite going under the radar in Southwest Florida, locals are quick to profess their love of their home and as WGCU’s Mike Walcher learned, they aren’t ready to leave their beloved community any time soon.

Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusHarlem Hendry CountyHendryBlack HistoryBlack Lives Matter
