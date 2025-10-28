Nationwide recall for pulled pork sandwich contaminated by plastic

Nearly 130,000 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product is being recalled nationwide due to possible plastic contamination.

E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of Deli Express sandwiches, a pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The barbecue pulled pork sandwich items were produced on various dates between January 13, 2025, and October 15, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

5.5-oz. paper wrapped “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” sandwiches.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including the Department of Defense.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from consumers finding pieces of plastic in the barbecue pulled pork sandwich product.

E.A. Sween Company determined that the plastic originated from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used in production.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact the E.A. Sween Company Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select option #2.

