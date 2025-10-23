Mammograms available Friday in Cape Coral

Free or low-cost mammograms are available Friday for women who qualify. Women can come to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic, at 325 SW 2nd Ave. in Cape Coral on Friday October 24 for a low- or no-cost mammogram. To qualify, women should be between the ages of 40 and 64, have no health insurance to cover the test, and have a household income that is no more than 200% of the poverty level, or less than $64,300 for a family of four. Women should be Florida residents. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To book an appointment, go to 3dMobileMammography.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 844-546-5871 or (for Spanish) 941-685-3572.

