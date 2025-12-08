37th annual Christmas Boat Parade lights up Fort Myers Beach

Under a glowing back-bay moon, more than 40 brilliantly decorated boats illuminated the water at Fort Myers Beach, delivering a spectacular display of holiday spirit. Waterfront restaurants overflowed with festive crowds, and spectators lined bridges, piers, docks, and seawalls — every vantage point buzzing with excitement as the shimmering parade passed by.

Every vessel sparkled with its finest holiday décor, and Santa led the flotilla aboard the Chamber’s lead boat, generously provided by Adventures in Paradise. With two full loops around the back bay — from the Matanzas Pass Bridge down San Carlos Island, across the bay to Pink Shell, along the northwest side of Estero Island and back again — viewers enjoyed an extended “ring of lights” encircling the heart of the island.

Holiday gatherings along the route added their own joy to the night, with “Merry Christmas!” and “Happy Holidays!” echoing across the water.

More than just a parade, this year’s event served as a powerful symbol of the resilience, recovery, and remarkable rebound of Fort Myers Beach. The tiny island community — still rebuilding, still rising — showed the world that they are not only back, they're just getting their engines revved up. The overwhelming turnout, the cheers from every corner of the bay, and the thousands of smiling faces all reflected the same message: the best is yet to come for FMB.

The Boat Parade Awards party will be held Dec. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Marina Cantina at Salty Sam’s. All are welcome. Parade participants attend free; additional guests are $5. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, with a cash bar available.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.