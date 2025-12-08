© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

37th annual Christmas Boat Parade lights up Fort Myers Beach

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:17 PM EST

Under a glowing back-bay moon, more than 40 brilliantly decorated boats illuminated the water at Fort Myers Beach, delivering a spectacular display of holiday spirit. Waterfront restaurants overflowed with festive crowds, and spectators lined bridges, piers, docks, and seawalls — every vantage point buzzing with excitement as the shimmering parade passed by.

Every vessel sparkled with its finest holiday décor, and Santa led the flotilla aboard the Chamber’s lead boat, generously provided by Adventures in Paradise. With two full loops around the back bay — from the Matanzas Pass Bridge down San Carlos Island, across the bay to Pink Shell, along the northwest side of Estero Island and back again — viewers enjoyed an extended “ring of lights” encircling the heart of the island.

Holiday gatherings along the route added their own joy to the night, with “Merry Christmas!” and “Happy Holidays!” echoing across the water.

More than just a parade, this year’s event served as a powerful symbol of the resilience, recovery, and remarkable rebound of Fort Myers Beach. The tiny island community — still rebuilding, still rising — showed the world that they are not only back, they're just getting their engines revved up. The overwhelming turnout, the cheers from every corner of the bay, and the thousands of smiling faces all reflected the same message: the best is yet to come for FMB.

The Boat Parade Awards party will be held Dec. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Marina Cantina at Salty Sam’s. All are welcome. Parade participants attend free; additional guests are $5. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, with a cash bar available.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsFort Myers BeachBoating
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Intro for “Wintering Warblers”
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    New World Warblers are often referred to as the “butterflies of the bird world” – a designation because of their small size and diverse colors and patterns. A few warblers nest in south Florida, but several -- including the Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Black-and-white Warbler are common winter residents.These three have distinctive plumage patterns and behaviors, making them a great trio to begin exploring the diversity of warblers that pass through on migration. Beware, however: watching warblers as they flit among the branches of tall trees in search of insects can be addictive – and lead to a temporary affliction commonly known among birders as “warbler neck”.
  • Topping off for the RSW expansion project was recently achieved.
    Transportation
    Phase 2 of RSW expansion has topping off as work progresses
    WGCU Staff
    Suffolk and the Lee County Port Authority celebrate topping off of Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion Phase 2.
  • A scam involving QR code stickers is being warned for those using parking areas where you can pay via that QR code.
    Crime
    'Quishing' -- QR code parking scam -- is in Florida but not in SWFL, yet
    Michael Braun
    An insidious scam method that preys on people being oblivious to their actions has been seen in Florida but doesn't appear to have filtered down to our neck of the woods. A Facebook Reel made by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office offers a warning for those copying a QR code while parking.