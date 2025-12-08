Lee Memorial, HealthPark listed among Forbes’ Top Hospitals 2026

Lee Memorial Hospital and HealthPark Medical Center have been named to the inaugural 2026 Forbes’ Top Hospitals list. The Lee Health locations are the only Southwest Florida hospitals named.

Forbes Top Hospitals list was made to help consumers identify general acute care hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality, high-value care.

The Forbes Top Hospitals rating system uses independently validated measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Provider Data Catalog, assessing hospitals on patient outcomes, best practices, value, and patient experience.

Only 253 of more than 5,400 eligible hospitals nationwide earned a 5-star rating, including Lee Memorial Hospital and HealthPark Medical Center.

A key component of the methodology is its strong emphasis on clinical patient outcomes, including mortality, survival, infection, and readmission rates. These outcomes are further adjusted for social drivers of health to ensure a fair comparison across hospitals and communities.

“This recognition from Forbes is a testament to the exceptional dedication of our physicians, nurses and team members who work tirelessly every day to deliver safe, compassionate, high-quality care,” said Lee Health President and CEO Larry Antonucci, M.D. “Being the only hospitals in Southwest Florida to make this inaugural list highlights our unwavering commitment to our patients and our community. We are honored to serve this region and proud of the trust our neighbors place in us.”

Forbes’ Top Hospitals list was developed in collaboration with an advisory panel of clinicians, researchers, health policy experts and patient advocates, along with Inovalon, a healthcare data and analytics firm. The methodology reflects nationally recognized standards and prioritizes measurable patient outcomes to help consumers make informed decisions about where to seek care.

