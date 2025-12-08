WGCU earns two 2025 Suncoast Emmy® Awards amid budget cuts

WGCU has received two 2025 Suncoast Emmy® Awards for television work that lifts local voices and examines issues that shape life in Southwest Florida, even as the station manages budget cuts and rising costs.

WGCU was honored in the Public Affairs Program Single Program category for “Southwest Florida In Focus.” The award recognizes host Sandra Viktorova and producer Edward Byrne for reporting that helps viewers better understand the people, places and decisions that affect the region.

The station also received a Suncoast Emmy® in the Diversity Equity Inclusion Short Form Content up to 10 minutes category for “Reflections of a Colored Girl.” The short film, produced by David Oquendo and Tara Wyrofsky, features Dr. Martha Bireda as she reflects on media labels placed on Black women and on the women in her life who helped her reject stereotypes and shape her own belief system. Now in her eighties, Dr. Bireda often marks “other” when asked to choose a race category and describes herself as part of the global majority.

“WGCU Emmy® wins were great affirmation of the work we do in service to this community and the expansion plans we have for In Focus as a daily program coming in the winter and our new slate of documentaries catapulted by the impact of Reflections of a Colored Girl,” said Corey S. Lewis, general manager of WGCU.

Station leaders note that these honors come at a time when WGCU has reduced spending while working to protect local journalism and storytelling. The station has focused its resources on work that gives context to local issues, reflects the diversity of Southwest Florida and documents stories that might otherwise go untold.

WGCU continues to expand reporting and storytelling on television, radio and digital platforms, with a focus on accuracy, civility and service to the public. The station plans to build on the success of these Emmy® recognized projects by developing more local programs that reflect the full range of communities in Southwest Florida.

For more information about WGCU programming or to view the award winning work, visit wgcu.org.

About WGCU

WGCU is Southwest Florida’s member supported public media service, providing PBS television, NPR radio and digital content for listeners and viewers across the region. WGCU is licensed to Florida Gulf Coast University and is committed to independent journalism, lifelong learning and storytelling that reflects the communities it serves.

