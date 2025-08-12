Premier Mobile Health will provide health care around SWFL in August

Premier Mobile Health Services, a nonprofit health clinic, will be making stops in Southwest Florida throughout August. Services include screenings, blood pressure and diabetes checks, vaccinations, school and sports physicals for children, as well as many others.

Patients without insurance and those who provide proof of income below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines are provided care at no cost. Others in need can pay on a sliding scale based on income.

Here is the schedule:

August 12 and 26, 9 PM – 1 PM

Cafe of Life, 26724 Nomad Drive, Bonita Springs

August 13, 9 AM-1 PM

FMB Strong, 820 Buttonwood Drive, Fort Myers Beach

August 14, 9 AM – 1 PM

Pine Manor Community Center, 5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers

August 20, 10 AM – 2 PM

Gladiolus Food Pantry, 10511 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers

August 27, 9 AM – 11 AM

Lehigh Community Services, 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 103, Lehigh Acres

