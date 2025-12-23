Eight running for three Naples City Council seats

City of Naples voters will have eight candidates to choose from in the February 3, 2026, election. Three city council seats are at stake in the election.

The deadline to file for candidacy was Monday. The election is non-partisan and city-wide. The top three vote-getters will win four-year terms on the council.

Ray Christman, a current council member, is running for re-election. The other seven are not on the council at this time.

However one of the seven, Penny Taylor, was an elected member of the council in the early 2000's. Taylor also served on the Collier County Commission a few years ago.

We list the eight below, and also the money they've raised as of the last reporting deadline - November 30. We list the candidates in alphabetical order.

Dan Barone: $24,875 in October and November of this year.

Ted Blankenship: $5,500 in October/November. He lists $2,000 of that as a loan from himself.

Ray Christman: $30,000 in October/November.

John Krol: $3,700 in October/November.

John Langley: $15,500 listed as a loan from and to himself in July, August, September. $17,000 in October and November.

Sally Petersen: $23,000 in October/November. She lists $12,000 of that as loans from herself.

Scott Schultz: $17,000 in October/November. He lists $5,000 of that as a loan from himself.

Penny Taylor: $17,000 in October/November.

There is no early voting for the Naples election. Ballots can be sent by mail, or cast in person on February 3.

The Collier County Elections office is advising voters they can cast ballots for one, two or three candidates only. If they vote for four or more, their ballot will be disqualified.

The Naples City Council has six members. The mayor is a separate position, not up for election in February. The mayor casts the seventh vote on city issues.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.