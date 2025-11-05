© 2025 WGCU News
Florida House Select Committee on Property Taxes slated to meet

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
Construction is moving swiftly on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on April 16, 2020. Original public domain image from Flickr
rawpixel.com

The House Select Committee on Property Taxes is tentatively scheduled to meet Nov. 20 as lawmakers consider proposals to cut homeowners’ taxes.

The meeting, included in a newly released schedule, would be the first time the panel has met since House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, last month released seven proposed constitutional amendments and one bill about property taxes.

As examples of the House proposals, Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, is sponsoring a measure (HJR 201) that would eliminate non-school homestead taxes.

Meanwhile, Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, is sponsoring a proposal (HJR 203) that would phase out non-school homestead property taxes over 10 years.

Under Miller’s proposal, the homestead tax exemption would increase by $100,000 annually. Perez formed the select committee this year as Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a priority of asking voters in the November 2026 election to cut property taxes.

DeSantis, however, has criticized the House proposals released last month. Lawmakers would have to approve any proposed constitutional amendments before they could go on the ballot.
