Event celebrating first-generation college students at FGCU offers resources, champions education

To celebrate National First Generation College Celebration Day, Florida Gulf Coast University hosted a celebration for first-generation students, staff and faculty. First generation college students are the first in their family to attend college.

Vanessa Lopes-Simon, the president of FGCU's First Generation Organization, says first-gen students have a unique set of challenges that need to be acknowledged, but also celebrated.

"First-gen means a whole bunch of things. Not only does it mean facing a more challenges because you are new to this unfamiliar environment of of college and entering the workforce," Lopez-Simon said. "But it also means inspired, driven, motivated. A need to build each other up in community."

To celebrate National First Generation College Celebration Day, Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting a celebration for first-generation students, staff and faculty.

Campus offices and organizations like TRIO Student Support Services and Career Development Services were at the event Wednesday with resources tailored to first generation students.

FGCU's Senior Director of Academic Support Programs and Services Valerie Garcia-Rea says this support is what the celebration is all about.

"Sometimes first-gen students have a lonely sort of feeling," Garcia-Rea said. "This celebration helps them to know that they're not alone, and again, provide resources and support to help them be successful."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.