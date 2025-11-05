Winn Dixie closure leaves community with limited options

Folks in Immokalee who depended on the community's only supermarket, Winn Dixie, are frustrated and concerned. The store abruptly closed about a week ago as part of Aldi's acquisition of Southeastern Grocers... the parent company of Winn Dixie.

WGCU’s Managing Editor Mike Braun joined us to talk about the issues this leaves for the community, who will no longer have a primary grocery store for the immediate future.

