© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winn Dixie closure leaves community with limited options

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published November 5, 2025 at 5:42 AM EST

Folks in Immokalee who depended on the community's only supermarket, Winn Dixie, are frustrated and concerned. The store abruptly closed about a week ago as part of Aldi's acquisition of Southeastern Grocers... the parent company of Winn Dixie.

WGCU’s Managing Editor Mike Braun joined us to talk about the issues this leaves for the community, who will no longer have a primary grocery store for the immediate future.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusAldiFoodFood InsecurityImmokaleeCollier County
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU