Cape Coral residential trash pickup changes begin Monday

Cape Coral's solid waste contractor, Waste Pro, is making changes to residential trash, recycling, and yard waste collection schedules, starting Monday, October 20.

Postcards from Waste Pro have been mailed to Cape Coral households affected by a change in their scheduled pickup day.

Some homes should be prepared to now have their waste collected on Monday.

Approximately 20 percent of Cape Coral’s residential customers will have their assigned collection day changed. Commercial customers are not impacted.

Although the day of service will not change for most residents, the time or order of collection may vary.

To ensure collection, carts and yard waste should be at the curb by 6 a.m.

Residential trash collection information:



All residential curbside services will begin at 6 a.m. from October 1 to April 30. Ensure all items for collection are placed curbside on your scheduled collection day to avoid missing any of the collection vehicles. Trash totes may be placed curbside anytime after 5 p.m. the day before your scheduled collection day.

Waste Pro provides residential collection and disposal service for all household trash and recycling generated from residential customers, which has been properly prepared and contained in the correct refuse container provided under the Automated Cart Program.

Extra garbage that does not fit in the brown garbage can be placed out for collection in plastic bags set next to the can. Each bag cannot weigh more than fifty (50) pounds and be stacked neatly at the curb.

Keep a three foot clearance between and around each can for collection so that the wheels and handle face the house. Please keep at least a five foot clearance from mailboxes, trees, parked cars, etc.

If Waste Pro does not pick up by 6 p.m. on your normal (or post-holiday) collection day, residents may report a "Missed Solid Waste Pick-up" through the City's 311 App or Call Center. Be aware that there may be different trucks for different kinds of waste in your area. If only part of your trash has been picked up, please still wait until after 6 p.m. to report a missed pickup, as the other trucks may still be making their way to you.

Rear yard/Backdoor Service - This exception includes customers where all residents in a dwelling are identified as physically handicapped or disabled (a customer disabled through age will not qualify). These customers shall be provided backdoor service for the collection of solid wastes and recyclables.

New requests for disability exemptions received by the Contractor shall be supported by a Medical Letter from a medical professional from the customer routed to the Contractor for a visit to confirm the resident lives alone. If approved for this service, the Contractor will start service on the next regularly scheduled collection day. Waste Pro requires this medical exemption to be renewed annually to maintain service. If the Contractor has reason to believe the service is no longer required, the Contractor will investigate to determine whether the service needs to be continued. Please call Waste Pro at 239-337-0800 to request this special service if you, and all other occupants of the residence are disabled.

