Safe household chemical waste collection planned Oct. 11 for Lehigh Acres residents

Lehigh Acres residents will be able to safely and responsibly dispose of household chemical waste, such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals, on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The collection, hosted by Lee County Solid Waste in partnership with Lee County Parks & Recreation, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road South.

Dropoff is via a drive-through process available to all residents at no charge.

Businesses that need chemical waste disposal can call MXI Environmental Services at 276-477-0947 to schedule an appointment for the monthly business collection held at the county’s permanent Household Chemical Waste drop-off location, 6441 Topaz Court, off Metro Parkway in south Fort Myers.

