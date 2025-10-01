Helping refugees begin a new life in SWFL

At a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump accused other nations of contributing to “uncontrolled migration” and funding an assault on Western Nation borders. This comes after his administration implemented an indefinite ban on refugee settlements. Funding was temporarily frozen to assistance groups like Lutheran Services Florida, who help refugees begin a new life in Southwest Florida. WGCU Culture and Connections Reporter Elizabeth Andarge looks at how the organization continues to deliver hope to those who have lost almost everything.

