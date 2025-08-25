Construction to begin on Able Canal shared-use pathway in Lehigh Acres

Construction on the Able Canal shared-use pathway in Lehigh Acres is to begin today. Flagging and staging activity should be expected at Lehigh Acres Park, but there will be no impact to park users during construction.

The nearly $10.2 million project will create a 12-foot-wide, 5.58-mile asphalt path along the north side of the Able Canal. It will include a pedestrian bridge, pavilions, landscaping and other amenities.

The pathway is designed to offer accessible, non-motorized travel options and will connect nearby residential areas with Harns Marsh, Lehigh Acres Park, Lehigh Elementary School and Lehigh Acres Trailhead Park.

The pathway will provide opportunities for healthy recreation while also offering convenient and safe non-motorized access between residential, commercial, recreational and civic destinations, potentially reducing motor vehicle traffic in Lehigh Acres.

The contract was awarded to Pavement Maintenance LLC. and is funded through the Florida Department of Transportation’s Local Agency Program Grant as well as Regional Park and Community Park Impact Fees.

The Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District owns the property along the canal and has been closely involved in the design and permitting. The district will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of infrastructure not associated with the linear park project.

Construction is expected to be complete by Fall 2027, weather permitting.

