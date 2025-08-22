© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

“Blood Batteries” becoming next crisis in the Congo

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:22 AM EDT

In the 1980s, it was revealed that slave labor was used to mine “blood diamonds” in regions of Africa. These brutal conditions have shifted to another coveted item, cobalt, a critical ingredient in rechargeable batteries. Former United Nations Ambassador Tony Hall spent years combating the violent practice of gathering “blood diamonds” and now he’s raising concerns over the use of child labor in order to bring “blood batteries” into the market from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Blood Batteries” Becoming Next Crisis in The Congo | WGCU News
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusRenewable EnergyCobaltCongoSlaveryAfrica
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News