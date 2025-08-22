In the 1980s, it was revealed that slave labor was used to mine “blood diamonds” in regions of Africa. These brutal conditions have shifted to another coveted item, cobalt, a critical ingredient in rechargeable batteries. Former United Nations Ambassador Tony Hall spent years combating the violent practice of gathering “blood diamonds” and now he’s raising concerns over the use of child labor in order to bring “blood batteries” into the market from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Blood Batteries” Becoming Next Crisis in The Congo | WGCU News