You won't want to cast aside this piece of mail from Lee County

Lee County property owners are encouraged to pay special attention to their mail in the coming days to review a notice concerning individual property values and projected taxes that will be owed come November.

Called Truth in Millage Notices, or TRIM, the notices are mailed every summer to give homeowners a chance to dispute the Lee County Property Appraisers’ findings ahead of the fall tax bill.

The notices also list dates of various taxing authority budget hearings where millage levels will be set.

TRIM Notices can be cumbersome to understand regardless of where you live.

That's why the Lee County Property Appraiser’s Office is now offering an animated tutorial with Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell explaining how to read the TRIM Notice.

Caldwell tells WGCU that his team worked hard to find a way help people understand what it all means. On-line offerings have been greatly enhanced including a section for residents rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, he said.

"We're giving people multiple ways to get what they need to know and do with hopefully not too much trouble," Caldwell said.

To view the tutorial go to LeePA.org

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.