Another lawsuit has focused on the plethora of arrests being made at the behest of the Trump administration. In order to meet the 1 million deportations in one year mandate, lawyers say local authorities are utilizing racial profiling to target people who have legal status to stay in the county. That includes Helmuth Beteta, a 23-year-old college student, who was riding his bike when he was detained. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke with his loved ones and attorneys who claim his case is a clear example of constitutional rights being ignored.

Migrant Arrests Face Claims of Racial Profiling | WGCU News