Marco Island utilities to conduct smoke testing Aug. 20 – Sept. 29

City of Marco Island / WGCU Marco Island sewer smoke testing dates

Testing of the City of Marco Island sewer collection system utilizing smoke to find and repair leaks is scheduled for Aug. 20 through Sept. 29.

This test, which involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines, will check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system. The smoke is odorless, creates no fire hazard, and should not enter homes or businesses unless there is defective plumbing in need of repair.

The smoke testing procedure has been recommended by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as an effective means of identifying problem areas in the sewer system. Eliminating system defects and illegal connections will help the City remain in compliance with federal legislation regarding sewer systems maintenance and sanitary sewer overflows.

Odorless and safe, the smoke leaves no residuals or stains and has no adverse effect on people, plants or animals.

While smoke can be expected to billow from manhole covers and vent stacks in roofs, it should not enter homes.

To reduce the likelihood of smoke entering a building or home, the City recommends that residents pour at least 2 gallons of water into seldom-used sinks and floor drains, where the smoke could arise due to lack of water pressure. This may be done at any time prior to the test.

If smoke does enter the home during testing, immediately leave the building, notify the crews that are conducting the test or call the City at 239-825-9001.

If smoke enters the home, it is an indication of a plumbing defect. It is the homeowner’s responsibility to notify a plumber and to remedy the problem. Crews can assist in the location of any defects on private property; however the corrections of any defects are the responsibilities of the property owner.

Smoke coming from the vent stacks on houses is normal. However, smoke coming from holes in the ground is not normal and is considered a defect. All such defects will be photographed and logged. The City will contact property owners if a defect is located on private property.

While smoke testing is safe, residents who have special needs or previously received medical treatment for a heart, lung, or respiratory issues may contact the City of Marco Island at (239) 825- 9001 to coordinate testing times and devise alternative testing procedures if necessary.

Once started, the actual smoke test takes approximately one hour. The work will be done from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. August 20 – September 29. This work is being performed by USSI, LLC. The contractor’s employees will be wearing easily recognizable uniforms.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.