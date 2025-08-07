As coastal Florida communities continue to be trampled with an annual barrage of dangerous storms, many homeowners are consistently repairing their homes from flood damage. The Federal Government spends billions of dollars to help individuals rebuild, but cuts to programs like FEMA are making it difficult for homeowners to get the assistance they need. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke to some flood risk residents who are growing tired of the limited resources to help their situation.

The Struggle to Find Flood Funding Relief | WGCU News