Reported Florida panther death brings 2025 toll to 14, 13 by vehicle collision

The Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission is adding to the 2025 panther mortality list with the news that another of the big cats has been killed.

The remains of an 11-year-old, female Florida panther (K408) were collected August 29, 2025, next to Jane’s Scenic Memorial Drive in Copeland, Collier County.

The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers.

The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

National Park Service staff initially marked K408 as a kitten with a PIT tag at the den of FP220 on March 13, 2014, in the Turner River Unit of Big Cypress National Preserve. The cat was one of three kittens, two females and a male.

The death brings the 2025 panther mortality count to 14, with 13 by vehicle strikes.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

