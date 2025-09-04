Captiva Beach renourishment project begins September 20

The Captiva Beach Renourishment Project is set to start September 20 at Turner Beach.

The project will run 24 hours a day over an expected 56-day period, to place approximately 1.2 million cubic yards of sand along Captiva’s beaches.

The project will restore and protect shoreline, enhancing resilience against erosion, storm surge, and sea level rise, while preserving the beach for residents, visitors, wildlife, and the local economy.

During the project, beach access will be restricted in active construction zones.

The Turner Beach Parking Lot will serve as a staging area and will be closed from September 5 through October 12.

Contractor for the project, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, will be advancing northward along the island at an estimated pace of 400–500 linear feet per day.

A new, high-capacity dredge vessel, the Amelia Island, is currently undergoing sea trials in Louisiana and will be deployed for this effort. It represents the most advanced dredging technology available and is the highest capacity dredge ever used on Captiva.

During the second phase of the project, the Alison Hagerup Beach parking lot will also be utilized as a staging area and temporarily closed to the public. The timing of this closure will depend on progress made in the southern section of the island.

As part of the project:

The rest of the beach will remain open to the public.

Nighttime operations may generate light and noise in the vicinity.

Environmental protections are in place, including on-site wildlife and turbidity monitors to ensure that marine life and water quality are safeguarded.

