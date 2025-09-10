Court orders special recall election for the Town of Fort Myers Beach on Nov. 4

A special recall election has been set for Nov. 4, 2025, for the Town of Fort Myers Beach Council Members John R. King and Karen Woodson.

The town was informed of the date by Chief Judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit Court J. Frank Porter.

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections office earlier verified the petition signatures needed to trigger the recall election for Woodson and King.

The two council members had until Tuesday to decide whether to voluntarily step down. Both have said they won't, and have filed a lawsuit to stop the recall.

The News-Press reports both town council members deny accusations of wrongdoing, including violations of Florida's Sunshine law.

An emergency ordinance to identify the qualifying period for filling of vacancies that may result in the special recall election will be brought to Town Council at its meeting on Thursday this week.

To vote in the special election, you must be a resident of the town of Fort Myers Beach and a registered voter and have resided in the corporate limits of the municipality for a minimum of one year prior to qualifying for election.

Beginning today, those interested can contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 239-533-8683, or visit its website at https://www.lee.vote/.

