FGCU provides update about campus construction projects



Crews working on the 10,000 square foot addition to Cohen Student Union. Miguel Rodriguez-Aquino, Project Manager II at FGCU, pointing at a map of FGCU showing where the new Academic Building 10 will be located.

One of the main topics covered at a recent press conference was the ongoing renovations to Cohen Student Union, which are expected to be completed in Spring 2026. An expansion to the Bower School of Music was mentioned during the press conference. Additions will include new theatre and more rehearsal space. The cleared land for Academic Building 10, an expansion to the Marieb College of Health, is set to break ground in summer 2026 and be completed in 2029.

Florida Gulf Coast University hosted a press conference to update multiple construction projects on the Lee County campus.

Called "Campus In Progress: Building our Future" the press conference described progress of the Cohen Student Union expansion, construction of Academic Building 10, and announced an expansion to the Bower School of Music.

One of the main topics covered at the press conference was the ongoing renovations to Cohen Student Union, which are expected to be completed in Spring 2026.

An expansion to the Bower School of Music was mentioned during the press conference. Additions will include new theatre and more rehearsal space.

Land has been cleared for Academic Building 10, an expansion to the Marieb College of Health, and is set to break ground in summer 2026 and be completed in 2029.

