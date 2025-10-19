© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FGCU provides update about campus construction projects

WGCU | By Will Wittstruck
Published October 19, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
Miguel Rodriguez-Aquino, Project Manager II at FGCU, pointing at a map of FGCU showing where the new Academic Building 10 will be located.
Will Wittstruck/WGCU
Miguel Rodriguez-Aquino, Project Manager II at Florida Gulf Coast University, pointing at a map of FGCU showing where the new Academic Building 10 will be located.
Crews working on the 10,000 square foot addition to Cohen Student Union.
1 of 6  — FGCU Pix 3.png

Crews working on the 10,000 square foot addition to Cohen Student Union.
Will Wittstruck/WGCU
Miguel Rodriguez-Aquino, Project Manager II at FGCU, pointing at a map of FGCU showing where the new Academic Building 10 will be located.
2 of 6  — FGCU Pix 1.png
Miguel Rodriguez-Aquino, Project Manager II at FGCU, pointing at a map of FGCU showing where the new Academic Building 10 will be located.
Will Wittstruck/WGCU
One of the main topics covered at a recent press conference was the ongoing renovations to Cohen Student Union, which are expected to be completed in Spring 2026.
3 of 6  — FGCU PIX 2.png

One of the main topics covered at a recent press conference was the ongoing renovations to Cohen Student Union, which are expected to be completed in Spring 2026.
Will Wittstruck/WGCU
4 of 6  — FGCU Pix 4.png
An expansion to the Bower School of Music was mentioned during the press conference. Additions will include new theatre and more rehearsal space.
5 of 6  — FGCU Pix 5.png
An expansion to the Bower School of Music was mentioned during the press conference. Additions will include new theatre and more rehearsal space.
Will Wittstruck/WGCU
The cleared land for Academic Building 10, an expansion to the Marieb College of Health, is set to break ground in summer 2026 and be completed in 2029.
6 of 6  — FGCU Pix 6.png
The cleared land for Academic Building 10, an expansion to the Marieb College of Health, is set to break ground in summer 2026 and be completed in 2029.
Will Wittstruck/WGCU

Florida Gulf Coast University hosted a press conference to update multiple construction projects on the Lee County campus.

Called "Campus In Progress: Building our Future" the press conference described progress of the Cohen Student Union expansion, construction of Academic Building 10, and announced an expansion to the Bower School of Music.

One of the main topics covered at the press conference was the ongoing renovations to Cohen Student Union, which are expected to be completed in Spring 2026.

An expansion to the Bower School of Music was mentioned during the press conference. Additions will include new theatre and more rehearsal space.

Land has been cleared for Academic Building 10, an expansion to the Marieb College of Health, and is set to break ground in summer 2026 and be completed in 2029.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Education WGCU NewsFGCUHigher Education
Will Wittstruck
See stories by Will Wittstruck
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.
More from WGCU