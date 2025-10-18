Seaweed: The crop of Florida’s future?

It’s one of the most versatile types of vegetations that exists. From toothpaste to packaging materials, it’s impressive the reach that seaweed has. The ability to be more than just a sushi wrapper is the reason seaweed aquaculture has become part of a billion-dollar business worldwide.

However, despite the financial appeal, the harvesting of seaweed has been dominated by Asia, with China accounting for well more than half of the world’s seaweed production.

So, as the citrus industry continues to falter in Florida, could seaweed be a viable option to become part of the Florida Agricultural Industry? Dr. Ashley Smyth, an Associate Professor of Soil, Water and Ecosystem Science at the University of Florida, is looking to answer that question. She joins us to talk about the benefits of cultivating seaweed… and how exactly you harvest it out of the water.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.