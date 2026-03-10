© 2026 WGCU News
Florida fuel prices climb to their highest level since August 2024; more to come?

WGCU
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT
Fuel prices are shown on a gas pump at a filling station in Richardson, Texas, Friday, March 6, 2026.
Tony Gutierrez
/
AP
Fuel prices are shown on a gas pump at a filling station in Richardson, Texas, Friday, March 6, 2026.

Florida drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump as global oil markets react to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The state’s average price for gasoline spiked last week. By Sunday, the average reached $3.46 per gallon - - the most expensive daily average since August 2024. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices are expected to climb even further.

“It will likely start to accelerate again. Oil prices jumping significantly means that racks where gas stations send their tanker trucks will also likely start raising their price,” he said.

De Haan said the increases are tied to the conflict involving Iran. Iran recently closed the Strait of Hormuz following attacks by the United States and Israel. About 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through the strait on tankers from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar. If disruptions continue, De Haan warned diesel prices could climb sharply.

“That would put diesel on the trajectory to reach $5 a gallon. That is now looking like a very strong possibility,” he said. “Gas prices will likely continue or re-accelerate this week. I’m not yet foreseeing the national average hitting $4 a gallon, but that could happen depending on how the week unfolds.”

Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsIranOil and Gas
