© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minimum wage change targeted in possible proposed legislation

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published October 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state’s voter-approved minimum wage has resurfaced for the 2026 legislative session that begins in January.

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, on Friday filed a measure seeking to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a “work-study, internship, preapprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity.”

A similar effort advanced through several committees in both chambers before stalling during this year’s legislative session.

Proponents argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn’t available at the state’s minimum wage.

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as “internships.”

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. It is $14 an hour and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsWorkers' CompensationMinimum Wage
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.
More from WGCU