Chicken corn dog and ground turkey on a stick items recalled

Foster Poultry Farms of California is recalling approximately 3,961,138 pounds of chicken corn dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of wood embedded in the batter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday.

The products subject to recall were produced between July 30, 2024, through August 4, 2025.

These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide, including Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a consumer complaint involving an injury from consumption of these products. Additionally, the establishment received multiple consumer complaints, 5 of which involved injuries. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with institution refrigerators and freezers. Consumers and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 1-800-338-8051, Monday - Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM PST, or email info@fosterfarms.com. For media inquiries, please contact media@fosterfarms.com.Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

