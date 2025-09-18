New Life Skills Lab opens at De LaSalle Academy

A local private school has a new way to teach students how to live on their own. Local companies have built the equivalent of a fully equipped studio apartment, right in the school building.

De LaSalle Academy is celebrating the opening of its Life Skills Lab.

Students can learn to make a bed, take care of furniture, cook on a stove, use a dish-washer, and even re-boot a circuit breaker if the power goes out.

De LaSalle in South Fort Myers has about 130 students, in grades one through 12. The students deal with learning challenges.

Principal Shelby Vaughn said students will train in life skills at school.

"But then to take these skills outside De LaSalle, to practice these skills outside their home, that it's really important," Vaughn said. "They will be able to go out and navigate the world with levels of independence. And they can feel confident that they can be contributing members of the community."

Mary Chesebro, the school's development director, said at least eight local companies donated at least an estimated $70,000 worth of furnishings and appliances for the Life Skills Lab. Workers also donated many hours of free labor. Chesebro said she gets tears in her eyes just thinking about the outpouring of care and commitment that went into the project.

"Everybody through the generosity and goodness of their hearts, and this spirit of community, has just made this happen," she said.

It's important to note that this did not take years; in fact the timeframe was quite short. Vaughn and Chesebro said they came up with the idea just last spring, and started sending out emails asking for ideas and help. They said some companies answered within a few minutes, asking what was needed and when could they start. It took only one day for an architectural firm to offer to design the lab for free, Chesebro said.

She added that the students will be better prepared for the outside world after spending time in the lab.

"It gives them so many opportunities that they can experience; working in a kitchen for one," she said. "It is literally life-changing."