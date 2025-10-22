Annual International Culture Festival returns this weekend

The Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida is hosting its 7th annual International Culture Festival this weekend. The event features a parade of nations, 20 culturally themed vendors, and dance performances from various countries. Pearl Cruz Morrison, director of Cultural Affairs, shares what the event means to performers.

“We are the keepers of our heritage. It's not something you can just read. My understanding is that when they experience that, it kind of opens up [to make the next] person aware of where they're from.”

Parade participants Christina Mundy (left), Don Hussey (middle), Pearl Cruz-Morrison (middle), CHCSWFL Director of Cultural Affairs, and Pazia Hadora (right).

With more than 12 countries represented, the festival aims to promote cultural exchange. It will feature craft artisans, food vendors, and more. Some of the cultures represented include Indonesian, Filipino, Trinidadian and Tobagonian, Colombian, Dominican Republic, and, for the first time this year, the Albanian American Association. The festival has also expanded with similar events taking place in Cape Coral, Collier County, Charlotte County, and, most recently, Lee County.

“There’s a lot of power in being unique, and there’s a lot of things to share and celebrate. It feels like this event, which started in 2018, has inspired others to join and celebrate, because it makes them feel like they belong in the community or that there’s a sense of acceptance.”

Kasayahan Filipino Dance Troupe of Charlotte County.

Cruz Morrison encourages all community members to attend and learn more. The festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda.

