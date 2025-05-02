Florida Gulf Coast University releases official statement on ICE partnership

Florida Gulf Coast University has officially addressed its new partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after facing criticism for initially staying silent on the matter.

On Thursday, the university sent a detailed Q&A document to the campus community via email. The four-page document outlines the nature and scope of the agreement, aiming to provide transparency to the public.

The university’s response follows the launch of a Change.org petition titled “Urge FGCU to Withdraw from Non-Mandatory 287(g) Agreement with ICE.” The petition currently has 734 signatures.

The partnership stems from a directive issued in February by Gov. Ron DeSantis, urging all Florida law enforcement agencies to enter into 287(g) agreements with ICE. These agreements allow local law enforcement to assist with federal immigration enforcement.

FGCU signed and submitted its portion of the agreement March 28. When asked why a fact sheet was not released until May 1, Pamela McCabe, director of University Communications and Media Relations, said: “The message was shared with students, faculty and staff to provide them with information and resources. FGCU leaders continue to work closely with the Chancellor’s Office and our peers in the State University System of Florida to monitor, assess and comply with any directives we receive. We understand information is changing rapidly and we are committed to updating our campus community as we learn more.”

The petition criticizes FGCU’s decision, noting the university’s ongoing efforts to be recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) since 2023. It points out that Hispanic students make up between 21.9% and 22.2% of the student population in recent years, calling the partnership “a betrayal of the community FGCU aims to serve.”

The petition also encourages concerned individuals to contact university leadership, including FGCU Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Wynn, Police Chief Craig Kowalski, and President Aysegul Timur.

This marks FGCU’s first official communication on the issue since news of the agreement surfaced last week. A full copy of the Q&A is linked here.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.