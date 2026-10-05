New season picking up momentum with five shows opening and three limited engagments

This week, five shows open, two close, eight continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

“Blood Relations” [Venice Theatre]: Did she, or didn’t she? Did Lizzie Borden take an ax and murder her father and stepmother? This psychological thriller re-lives one of the most infamous unsolved double murders in history. Did she, or didn’t she? Opens Oct. 9. Runs to Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/blood-relations/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With an original score by Dolly Parton, this musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage.

“9 to 5 the Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the hit film, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment set in the late 1970s. Office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, this high energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Opens Oct. 9. Runs to Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/9-to-5-the-musical/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Joe DiPietro’s 'Over the River and Through the Woods' celebrates family bonds, generational differences, and the bittersweet moments of growing up.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” [The Naples Players]: Every Sunday, Nick crosses the river from New York to New Jersey and has dinner with his four Italian American grandparents. It’s a tradition built on love, laughter, and a lot of food. But when Nick reveals he’s accepted a job across the country, his grandparents are determined not to let him leave without a fight. Joe DiPietro’s “Over the River and Through the Woods” is a heartfelt and hilarious comedy that celebrates family bonds, generational differences, and the bittersweet moments of growing up. Opens Oct. 7. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/over-the-river-through-the-woods/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

“Remember Me” [Charlotte Players]: Mary and Brian Hanson are a middle-age, empty-nest couple living in a New York apartment who consider themselves best friends more than married partners. While Brian is out playing tennis one Sunday, Mary’s old college flame, Peter, unexpectedly shows up to profess his undying love. Or does he? Opens Oct. 9. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / Lab Theater 'The Pillowman' opens Oct. 9 at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

“The Pillowman” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Katurian, a fiction writer who specializes in macabre tales involving children, finds himself in a police interrogation room facing two detectives, Tupolski and Ariel. The reason? A string of recent crimes in their authoritarian state mirrors the specific, horrific details found in Katurian’s unpublished stories. As the interrogation unfolds, the play weaves between the stark reality of the prison cell and the dark, fairytale-like enactments of Katurian’s work. Through these narratives, we learn about Katurian’s own traumatic childhood and his fiercely protective relationship with his brother, Michal. [Rated 18+ for mature content, including explicit descriptions of harm to children, simulated violence, and sudden loud gunshots.] Opens Oct. 9. Runs to Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. [half-price preview]; Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For more, read/hear “Lab Theater presents high-stakes mystery ‘The Pillowman’ Oct. 8-24” and listen to John Davis’ interview of cast members Ryan Adair and Christian Rivero on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition [run time 23:59].

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'Cabaret' is a collaboration between TheatreZone and the FGCU TheatreLab.

“Cabaret” [TheatreZone at FGCU TheatreLab]: TheatreZone’s season opens with a special collaboration with Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in a joint production of “Cabaret,” to be performed at the FGCU TheatreLab. “Cabaret” is the Tony Award-winning musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masterof. Set in 1930 Berlin, the story unfolds inside the decadent Kit Kat Club, a seedy cabaret where love affairs and complex relationships unravel, choices carry consequences, and the line between spectacle and reality blurs. Songs including “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Cabaret” give voice to the times. First produced on Broadway in 1966, “Cabaret” won eight Tony Awards and remains one of the most enduring works in musical theatre. Performances are Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#cabaret or telephone 888-966-3352.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Dinner Theatre / Fort Myers Dinner Theatre 'Hadestown: Teen Edition' is a bold and unforgettable musical journey inspired by the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice.

“Hadestown Teen Edition” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: “Hadestown: Teen Edition” is a bold and unforgettable musical journey inspired by the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice. Blending folk, jazz, blues, and contemporary musical theatre, “Hadestown: Teen Edition” follows two intertwining stories: young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the powerful King Hades and Persephone. As Eurydice is drawn into the underground world of Hadestown, Orpheus must risk everything to bring her home, discovering the power of hope, love, and perseverance along the way. With a hauntingly beautiful score by Anaïs Mitchell and a Tony Award-winning Broadway legacy, “Hadestown: Teen Edition” offers audiences a theatrical experience that is both timeless and deeply relevant. Performances are Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre Blending humor, poetry, rap and prayer, 'Kaddish for the Barrio' asks whether broken souls can find a way to heal.

“Kaddish for the Barrio” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: A haunted young Latino gang member and an aging rabbi form an unlikely bond inside a crumbling East L.A. synagogue, now used as a community center. This bold new drama explores guilt, redemption and the search for light in a world shattered by violence. Blending humor, poetry, rap and prayer, it asks whether broken souls can find a way to heal. Performances are Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://sarasotajewishtheatre.com/current-season/ or telephone 941-365-2494.

CLOSING

“Four Old Broads” [Raymond Center at Venice Theatre]: Four sassy seniors dream of escaping their assisted living facility to get away from evil Nurse Pat. Think “Columbo” meets “The Golden Girls” in this comic mystery involving a nationwide drug ring, a senior beauty pageant, and a retired Elvis impersonator who “can’t help falling in love” with every woman in the building. Closes Oct. 11. This week’s performances are already sold out.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'Matt & Ben' closes Oct. 11 at Firehouse Community Theatre.

“Matt & Ben” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: This comedy written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers depicts its Hollywood golden boys – before J-Lo, before Gwyneth, before Project Greenlight, before Oscar … before anyone actually gave a damn. When the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” drops mysteriously from the heavens, the boys realize they’re being tested by a Higher Power. "Matt & Ben" was first presented off-Broadway at P.S. 122 on July 27, 2003, where it played until May 2004. Other major productions include the New York International Fringe Festival, Aspen Comedy Festival, Los Angeles’ Acme Theatre, Chicago’s Theatre Building and Toronto’s Poor Alex Theatre. Closes Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://firehousecommunitytheatre.org/ or telephone 863-675-3066.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, 'Dracula' explores fear, obsession, and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface.

“Dracula” [The Sarasota Players]: Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, this production explores fear, obsession, and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theplayers.org/ or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'Election Day' is a hilarious dark comedy about the price of political (and personal) campaigns.

“Election Day” [The Studio Players]: It’s Election Day, and Adam knows his overzealous girlfriend will never forgive him if he fails to vote. But when his sex-starved sister, an eco-terrorist, and a mayoral candidate willing to do anything for a vote all show up, Adam finds that making that quick trip to the polls might be harder than he thought. “Election Day” is a hilarious dark comedy about the price of political (and personal) campaigns. Closes Oct. 18. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/election-day-by-josh-tobiessen or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Featuring hit songs like 'Bye Bye Love,' 'Wake Up Little Susie' and 'Until I Kissed You,' 'Forever Everly' is a one-of-a-kind experience that's not to be missed.

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: A glorious blend of live music and film, “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more…right along with the movie! A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss! Featuring hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” Wake Up Little Susie”, “Until I Kissed You.” Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1265682. Also listen to John Davis’ interview of actors Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Florida Rep Opens 29th season with ‘Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [run time: 23:59].

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre By popular demand, 'Legacy Motown & More' has been extended to Oct. 26.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Runs to Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch the segment on the show that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Megan Iwaniec is Gretchen Wieners, Grace Koltz is Regina George and Camila Guedes is Karen Smith, and they're the 'Mean Girls' of North Shore High School.

“Mean Girls” [The Belle Theatre]: Cady Heron is the new girl at North Shore High School in Chicago. She is desperate to fit in and find friends. Janis and Damian befriend the new girl. When The Plastics set their sights on Cady, Janis convinces naive Cady to be their “friend” in order to bring down Queen Bee Regina George’s reign. Along the way, Cady loses herself, her friends, and her crush, all for the chance to be popular and loved. When dethroned Regina gets revenge by releasing the Burn Book, Cady is brought down and must mend her broken relationships with Janis, Aaron, and even Regina. With dynamic songs for young performers, “Mean Girls” is an anthem to friendship, loyalty, girl power, and being true to yourself. Opened Oct. 2. Closes Oct. 17. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-5533.

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murder whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes, and our detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Pinocchio' is onstage in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre through Oct. 24.

“Pinocchio” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic. Closes Oct. 24. This week’s performance is Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/childrens-theatre-2026-27/pinocchio. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series with ‘Pinocchio.’”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of Yacht Rock and beyond.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of Yacht Rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.